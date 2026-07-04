Hogenakkal water supply erratic, say residents in TN's Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI: With inflow levels in the Hogenakkal dam dwindling, water supply from the Hogenakkal Water Supply and Fluorosis Mitigation Project has been erratic, residents in rural areas across Dharmapuri said on Friday.

The Hogenakkal Drinking Water Supply and Fluorosis Mitigation project is a key source of drinking water for Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts. TWAD, which oversees the distribution of water supply, stated that both districts collectively receive over 145 MLD of water and that there have been no disruptions in water supply.

Speaking to the TNIE, B Chinnasamy from Nallampalli said, "The frequency at which we receive water has become erratic. Previously, we used to get water once a day, but now, at times, the water supply is delayed. In some cases, water is supplied only once every two to three days. This is extremely distressing. Previously, we used to get water supply for nearly two or three hours, but now the time water is supplied has also reduced. We have no other water sources, and groundwater has also depleted owing to a lack of rain."