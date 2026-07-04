INTERVIEW | CPI’s support to TVK government is issue-based: Party state secretary M Veerapandian

We are neither a part of the DMK alliance nor the TVK’s, said CPI state secretary M Veerapandian in a freewheeling conversation with TNIE’s S Kumaresan. He said the Left party would continue to support the TVK government on people’s issues while maintaining its political independence.

The CPI is now outside both the DMK-led and TVK-led alliances. With only two Lok Sabha MPs, what is the party’s plan for the 2029 election?

At present, the CPI cannot be part of any alliance because of the political situation. However, we are ready to work with democratic parties such as the DMK, AIADMK and TVK on issues concerning Tamil Nadu’s rights and people’s welfare. Our ideological fight is against the RSS and BJP. Electoral alliances will be decided only when elections approach. Until then, we will strengthen the Left parties’ coordination committee, work with democratic forces to protect secularism, Tamil Nadu’s rights and interests of workers and weaker sections.

If both the DMK and AIADMK are democratic parties, why did the CPI oppose the reported move to bring them together to form the government?

We never opposed talks between the two parties. We believed the reported move was being influenced by the BJP and the governor. Since the TVK had won 108 seats, the governor should have invited it first to form the government, delaying the invite went against the people’s mandate.