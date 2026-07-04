INTERVIEW | CPI’s support to TVK government is issue-based: Party state secretary M Veerapandian

We are neither a part of the DMK alliance nor the TVK’s, said CPI state secretary M Veerapandian in a freewheeling conversation with TNIE’s S Kumaresan. He said the Left party would continue to support the TVK government on people’s issues while maintaining its political independence.
The CPI is now outside both the DMK-led and TVK-led alliances. With only two Lok Sabha MPs, what is the party’s plan for the 2029 election?
At present, the CPI cannot be part of any alliance because of the political situation. However, we are ready to work with democratic parties such as the DMK, AIADMK and TVK on issues concerning Tamil Nadu’s rights and people’s welfare. Our ideological fight is against the RSS and BJP. Electoral alliances will be decided only when elections approach. Until then, we will strengthen the Left parties’ coordination committee, work with democratic forces to protect secularism, Tamil Nadu’s rights and interests of workers and weaker sections.
If both the DMK and AIADMK are democratic parties, why did the CPI oppose the reported move to bring them together to form the government?
We never opposed talks between the two parties. We believed the reported move was being influenced by the BJP and the governor. Since the TVK had won 108 seats, the governor should have invited it first to form the government, delaying the invite went against the people’s mandate.
The VCK attended TVK’s all-party meeting. Why did the Left stay away?
There is nothing wrong with the VCK attending the meeting. Our concern was that it should not become a platform for alliance discussions. We support the TVK government from the outside on an issue-by-issue basis. We want the government to continue, fulfil its promises and remain committed to secularism.
Both the DMK and TVK are levelling horse-trading allegations against each other. The police have arrested three persons for allegedly attempting to bribe a TVK MLA. What is your response?
Our stand is clear. If anyone violates democratic ethics, the Communist parties will oppose them, irrespective of which party it is.
The CPI criticised resignation of MLAs who later joined the TVK. If the TVK fields them in the by-elections, what will be your stand?
Such resignations weaken public trust in politics and go against democratic values. Politics should be guided by ethics, not by the desire for power. The CPI will decide its stand after discussing the issue when the by-elections are announced.
Why does the CPI continue to support a government that, according to you, has violated political ethics?
Our support is transparent and issue-based. We opposed the resignation of MLAs from the beginning. At the same time, we respect the people’s mandate. More than 1.72 crore people voted for this government. We will support its good decisions, point out its mistakes and continue to fight for the rights of farmers, workers and other weaker sections.