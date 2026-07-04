Madras HC imposes Rs 50K on centre for failure to submit documents on convict repatriation

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has imposed total costs of Rs 50,000 on the joint secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) as well that of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for not producing a key document on the repatriation of a convict from Sri Lanka to India and the modification of his jail term.

A division bench of justices Anitha Sumanth and Sunder Mohan passed the orders recently on a habeas corpus petition filed by Mohamed Sameer, who is the son of the convict, Zahir Hussain.

Hussain, a native of Ramanathapuram, was convicted by a Sri Lankan court for life on May 18, 2015, for offences pertaining to drug trafficking. He had sought repatriation to India as per the agreement between the two countries on transfer of sentenced prisoners, the bench noted in a recent order. Accordingly, the joint secretary of the MHA issued an order on July 20, 2016, for Hussain’s repatriation and reduced the quantum of punishment to ten years and a fine of Rs 10 lakh as per the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act after taking into account the incarceration he had already undergone. His prison term will be up to September 21, 2022, the order stated.