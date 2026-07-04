Madras HC seeks Tamil Nadu's reply on sanction to prosecute officials in Madurai property tax scam

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday sought a response from the Tamil Nadu government as to when it would grant sanction to prosecute three government officials booked in connection with the alleged property tax scam in Madurai corporation.

A bench of justices CV Karthikeyan and R Sakthivel gave the direction after counsel representing the investigation officer (IO) informed the court that eight government employees have been named as accused in the case and sanction to prosecute has been granted to five. Noting that sanction was necessary for the IO to proceed with the probe, the judges adjourned the matter to July 10.

The bench was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by former AIADMK ward councilor T Ravi, seeking CBI investigation into the scam. Ravi alleged that the mayor and zonal chairpersons, in connivance with officials, had committed a scam in property tax collection, causing loss to the tune of several crores of rupees to the civic body.

Though the commissioner had lodged the complaint in September 2024, the police registered a case in June 2025. Based on the court directions, a special investigation team was formed under the Madurai range DIG to investigate the case.