New system soon to speed up patta transfers online in TN

CHENNAI: The state government has announced a series of measures to simplify the online patta transfer process for property transactions that do not involve land subdivisions, with the upgraded automated system set to be rolled out within 15 days.

Revenue Minister KA Sengottaiyan, in a statement, said once the software modifications are operational, a larger number of patta transfers arising from registrations that do not involve subdivisions will be processed automatically at the time of registration.

The government has also decided to simplify the allotment of patta numbers. Instead of identifying and linking a buyer’s existing patta within the same village, the software will automatically assign the next available patta number, reducing processing time.

The minister said the revamped system would spare land buyers from making separate visits to the sub-registrar’s office or the tahsildar’s office to obtain patta transfers after property registration, thereby making the process faster and more citizen-friendly.

Stating that certain procedural difficulties were hindering the smooth functioning of the auto-mutation process, the minister said at a high-level review meeting on June 12 that discussions were held on the earlier G.O. issued in 2020, and a revised order has been issued on June 25 to rectify the shortcomings.

Under the revised system, automatic patta transfer will be allowed even when the seller’s spouse, son or daughter co-signs the sale deed along with the landowner. Auto-mutation will also be enabled when a valid power of attorney holder executes the sale deed on behalf of the seller, removing a major hurdle caused by mismatches between the seller’s name in the sale deed and the pattadhar’s name in revenue records.