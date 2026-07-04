Police launch manhunt for 10 suspects after father, son murdered in TN's Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI: A police hunt is on to nab over 10 suspects in the murder of a father and son in Veeravanallur. Tirunelveli police have intensified the search by forming a special team but no arrests were made till Friday evening.

C Kalimuthu (40) and his five-year-old son K Jayaraj were murdered on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, Superintendent of Police Viswesh Balasubramaniam Shastri said that a special team has been searching for the accused persons named in the FIR.

“Once they are secured, we will launch a detailed inquiry, which will reveal how many more people were involved in the crime. We are conducting an inquiry with the owner of the car which was used in the murder. We have also beefed up security in Moolachikulam village to avoid further escalation,” the SP said. Thursday’s murders were a continuation of the years-old retaliatory killings between two groups, he added. “The last such incident (murder) had taken place in 2010. We will work towards resolving the dispute between the groups, while continuing the criminal actions,” he said.