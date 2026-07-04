Private operators hike bus fares in Tiruppur, Coimbatore; move is arbitrary, say activists

TIRUPPUR /COIMBATORE /CHENNAI: Private bus operators in Tiruppur have unilaterally hiked the fare by around Rs 10 for buses operated to suburban areas and neighbouring districts. While transport department officials in Tiruppur are set to hold a meeting on July 7 in this regard, their counterparts in Coimbatore have warned of strict action, including cancellation of permits, if fares are hiked.

Social activists and the public have flagged the arbitrary increase in fares of buses operating from Tiruppur to some suburban cities, including Coimbatore. It is alleged that the bus fare from Tiruppur to Coimbatore has been increased to Rs 42, instead of the usual Rs 36.

P Krishnasamy, a social activist, said, "Fares on private buses operating from Tiruppur to Coimbatore and Udumalaipet have been raised without any government permission or official orders. This will certainly affect the general public. Similarly, fares are being charged irregularly on minibuses within Tiruppur. For example, a fare of Rs 20 is being charged instead of Rs 12 from Tiruppur Central Bus Stand to Kaniyampoondi. However, despite complaints, transport department officials do not take notice of this."

"Additional fares are being charged on private buses from July 1. From Tiruppur to Coimbatore, the fare is now Rs 42. Similarly, fares for stops along the route, including Avinashi, Karumathampatti, Neelambur and Sitra have also increased. A large number of college students from Tiruppur are going to colleges in Coimbatore and this will cause difficulties for them,” said S Karan of Periyar Colony.