Quota-based counselling call at college sparks parents’ ire in TN

PUDUKKOTTAI: Parents of students who attended the second phase of admission counselling at H.H. The Rajah’s College (Autonomous), Pudukkottai, have alleged that candidates were made to sit on the floor for hours and publicly called to admission counters by their reservation categories, drawing criticism over the counselling process.
The allegations pertain to the second phase of counselling held on June 24 and 25. Photographs shared with the TNIE showed students seated on the floor in verandas and open areas while waiting for their turn. Parents claimed similar arrangements prevailed during the first phase of counselling, held from June 5 to 17, with many parents left standing for hours due to inadequate seating.
Parents also alleged that candidates were called to the admission counters based on their reservation categories mentioned in the online admission list. “Students and parents were made to wait on the bare floor for hours. The college could have at least arranged chairs. Instead, candidates were called over the microphone by their reservation categories, making everyone’s reservation status known,” alleged M Hussain, who accompanied a student for counselling.
R Muthukannan, a parent whose daughter attended counselling at the college two years ago, claimed the practice has continued for years. “Once candidates are publicly called by their reservation categories, everyone comes to know their reservation status, which is also carried into the classrooms,” he alleged.
Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education K Radhakrishnan said colleges had been instructed to provide adequate facilities during counselling and assured that the issue would be examined. “Necessary seating should be made during counselling,” he said, adding that there was no need to announce candidates’ reservation categories and that the practice would not continue.
Principal S Sethuraman (in-charge) said the college receives over 2,000 students. “There is no hall to accommodate everyone, so students and parents wait outside until they are called.” He further clarified that there was no intention to discriminate against the students and assured the procedure would be changed if found inappropriate.
A Higher Education Department source said admissions are based on a government-generated merit list, and while reservation norms govern seat allotment, the guidelines do not require announcing candidates’ reservation categories over a public address system.