Tamil Nadu deep-sea fishermen seek satellite internet to boost safety, market access

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s deep-sea fishing communities are pressing for approval of data-enabled two-way satellite communication aboard vessels, arguing the technology could reshape the industry that has long operated largely out of contact once boats move beyond sight of land.

The National Association of Fishermen (NAF) has petitioned Jyotiraditya Scindia, the union communications minister, for clearance to deploy satellite-based services, saying current vessel-monitoring systems offer little more than location tracking, basic text messaging, and expensive two-way calls costing Rs 25 per minute. The demand comes even as the centre seeks to expand deep-sea fishing.

The Department of Fisheries has issued deep-sea access passes allowing fishermen to target high-value species. Fishermen argue that encouraging vessels to operate farther offshore without providing dependable two-way communication leaves a gap between policy ambition and operational reality.

J Mahiban, MD of ABJ Impex and a veteran of the fishing industry, said real-time connectivity would let fishermen receive live weather forecasts, oceanographic data and fish-movement information at sea.

Praveen Kumar, NAF Tamil Nadu state president, said many fishermen working in the Bay of Bengal and the Gulf of Mannar avoid venturing beyond 200 nautical miles because they have no reliable way of summoning help in an emergency. Market access stands to improve as well. Fishermen currently return to port with no knowledge of prevailing prices, Mahiban said. Two-way communication would allow them to share images of the catch and negotiate directly with buyers while still offshore, securing better returns on fresh catch.