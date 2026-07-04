TN Governor ‘review meet’ sparks row, ministers call it interference

MADURAI/CHENNAI: A day after Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar’s review meeting with top government officials in Madurai and his statement on restoration of the Vaigai river drew strong criticism from political parties, Minister for Energy and Law CTR Nirmal Kumar on Friday said the governor has no authority to review state government departments or interfere in the functioning of an elected government.
Addressing a press meet at the Madurai collectorate, Nirmal Kumar made it clear that only the elected government and its representatives have the power to review schemes. “The current government, which is elected by the people, will not permit such actions. Any unnecessary intervention by the governor in state administration or inspections will be met with strong condemnation,” he warned.
The minister also directed officials not to cooperate or assist the governor in such inspections without prior approval from the state government. If anyone calls officials to participate in a review meeting (by the governor), the officials must inform the government, he said, and added that the state government would not bow down to pressure from any quarter, including the governor.
Lok Bhavan can’t act as parallel administration: Madurai MP
He asserted that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay would not compromise on governance or policy matters.
On the desilting of Vaigai river, the minister said the TVK government had initiated the process immediately after assuming office and has already sought environmental clearance from the Union government. Works will begin as soon as approval is received, he added.
Meanwhile, leaders across political parties condemned the governor’s review meeting and remarks. Speaking to reporters, Madurai MP S Venkatesan questioned whether the intervention would also happen in pending issues like AIIMS Madurai and said Lok Bhavan cannot act as a parallel administration.
In a statement, CPI state secretary M Veerapandian alleged that the governor’s action went beyond the powers granted under the Constitution, and urged the latter to stop such moves.
Minister for Social Justice Vanni Arasu, in a post on X, accused Arlekar of “interfering in the affairs” of the elected government and selectively remaining silent on issues affecting TN’s rights, including Mekedatu dam dispute. “Issues such as safeguarding state rights over Cauvery, restoring Vaigai river and preserving Thamirabarani are the responsibilities of CM Vijay, who is capable of handling them,” he added.
Terming the governor’s move a direct challenge to the federal structure, MMK president and MLA MH Jawahirullah alleged that the BJP, which had been rejected by the people of TN, was trying to interfere in the state’s administration through the governor. He urged the government to make its stand clear and strongly defend the state’s rights.Congress MP Jothimani, and CPM leader K Balakrishnan also condemned the governor’s actions.