TN Governor ‘review meet’ sparks row, ministers call it interference

Lok Bhavan can’t act as parallel administration: Madurai MP

He asserted that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay would not compromise on governance or policy matters.

On the desilting of Vaigai river, the minister said the TVK government had initiated the process immediately after assuming office and has already sought environmental clearance from the Union government. Works will begin as soon as approval is received, he added.

Meanwhile, leaders across political parties condemned the governor’s review meeting and remarks. Speaking to reporters, Madurai MP S Venkatesan questioned whether the intervention would also happen in pending issues like AIIMS Madurai and said Lok Bhavan cannot act as a parallel administration.

In a statement, CPI state secretary M Veerapandian alleged that the governor’s action went beyond the powers granted under the Constitution, and urged the latter to stop such moves.

Minister for Social Justice Vanni Arasu, in a post on X, accused Arlekar of “interfering in the affairs” of the elected government and selectively remaining silent on issues affecting TN’s rights, including Mekedatu dam dispute. “Issues such as safeguarding state rights over Cauvery, restoring Vaigai river and preserving Thamirabarani are the responsibilities of CM Vijay, who is capable of handling them,” he added.

Terming the governor’s move a direct challenge to the federal structure, MMK president and MLA MH Jawahirullah alleged that the BJP, which had been rejected by the people of TN, was trying to interfere in the state’s administration through the governor. He urged the government to make its stand clear and strongly defend the state’s rights.Congress MP Jothimani, and CPM leader K Balakrishnan also condemned the governor’s actions.