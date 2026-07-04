TN plans global push for World Tamil Conference

CHENNAI: The state government is preparing to host a multi-phase World Tamil Conference across international locations, including the United States and the United Kingdom, marking the state’s return to holding a global Tamil event after more than 15 years.

Sources told the TNIE that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has already given the green signal to begin preparatory works. Instead of limiting the event to a single venue, the government plans to hold sessions across countries to bring together Tamil scholars, researchers, and academicians from across the world, sources said.

As part of the preparations, Minister for Tamil Development A Rajmohan is visiting the US from July 1 to 7 to meet Tamil scholars and diaspora and seek their views on the proposed conference. Officials said the consultations are aimed at ensuring wider participation from the global Tamil community.

“Apart from academic discussions, the conference will also feature parallel seminars on classical Tamil and sessions on cultural exchange and knowledge-sharing among the Tamil diaspora,” sources said.