TRB denies assistant professor recruitment irregularities in TN, says errors were clerical

CHENNAI: The Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) on Friday rejected allegations of irregularities in the assistant professor recruitment process, stating that discrepancies highlighted on social media were only clerical errors by candidates and had no impact on fairness, evaluation or final selection.

However, the Tamil Nadu All Government Colleges UGC Qualified Honorary Lecturers’ Association remained unconvinced and reiterated its demand for cancellation of the recruitment and a fresh examination.

In a detailed clarification, the TRB said that online applications are processed based on information entered by candidates. Minor mistakes are allowed to be corrected after verification to ensure genuine candidates are not denied an opportunity to appear for the examination. It cited two cases that has sparked public debate.

In one, a candidate mistakenly entered June 5, 2006, as the date of birth instead of September 27, 1991, after copying the ‘TMR Code No. & Date’ from the SSLC certificate. In another case, a candidate entered her SSLC certificate number in place of her name. The TRB said she later submitted a representation with identity documents, following which the correction was permitted after due verification.