Birders seek bird-friendly building norms after White-cheeked barbet dies in glass collision in Ooty

COIMBATORE: The death of a White-cheeked Barbet, an endemic species of the Western Ghats, after it collided with a glass surface near Coonoor has once again highlighted the importance of adopting bird-friendly building designs to prevent bird deaths and injuries. The White-cheeked Barbet primarily inhabits the upper canopy of tall trees and plays a vital role in maintaining forest ecosystems by dispersing seeds.

M Siraj Deen, Coimbatore Coordinator of the Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust (WNCT), who photographed the White-cheeked Barbet after it died in a collision with a glass surface, said, "The loss of a rare bird is not merely the death of an individual. It is a loss to the rich biodiversity and natural heritage of the Western Ghats. It is time to act to prevent such deaths, as many bird collisions go unreported."

Siraj Deen said his team, along with Ongil Nature Trust, an environmental group based in Coonoor, conducted a study which found that, out of 35 collision incidents involving 22 species from 15 bird families in the Forestdale and Coonoor areas alone, 16 birds died and 18 were injured after striking glass surfaces. The Indian Blue Robin (Luscinia brunnea) recorded the highest number of collisions, followed by the Greenish Warbler (Phylloscopus trochiloides), Kashmir Flycatcher (Ficedula subrubra), and Grey Wagtail (Motacilla cinerea). Among the resident birds, the White-cheeked Barbet and Spotted Dove were the most affected.