CCMC commissioner inspects Siruvani Dam leak, reviews measures to safeguard Kovai's water supply

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) Commissioner Katta Ravi Teja on Saturday inspected the Siruvani Dam in Kerala to assess the water leakage reported at the reservoir and review measures to safeguard the city's drinking water supply.

Officials from the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board, the Kerala Water Resources Department, and corporation engineers were present during the inspection. The team discussed the immediate steps needed to repair the leak in the reservoir -- the primary source of drinking water for the city.

Officials informed the commissioner that water is drawn up to the 49.5-ft mark to cater to the city's drinking water needs. At present, the water level in the reservoir stands at 13.45 ft. Between June and December, the city typically receives 98 million litres per day (MLD) from the dam. However, the current withdrawal has been reduced to 60 MLD due to the prevailing storage level.

Officials also cautioned that the leak could affect water availability during summer, during which nearly 35 MLD of Siruvani water would be supplied to the city. To prevent further reduction in supply, the commissioner directed officials to expedite preparatory works and keep the required manpower and machinery ready for the repair works.

According to officials, repairing the leak is expected to cost Rs 18 crore, and the work will be executed by the Kerala Water Resources Department. Once completed, the strengthening of the dam is expected to improve water availability, enabling the city to receive up to 60 MLD even during summer.

Earlier in the day, the commissioner also inspected door-to-door waste collection activities in Pappanaickenpalayam in Ward 49 of the central zone of the corporation.