Complete gutkha case trial in 12 weeks: Madras HC to special court

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed a special court for MP/MLA cases to complete the trial in the 2016 gutkha scam case within 12 weeks.

The direction was issued by Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan recently on a petition filed by former commissioner of Greater Chennai Police S George. He had prayed for a direction to the special court to remove the persons cited as prosecution witnesses whose statements under Section 161 of the CrPC were not furnished to him, or provide the Section 161 CrPC statements of all the prosecution witnesses whom the prosecution proposes to examine, in compliance with Sections 173(5) and 207 of the CrPC.

Since his petition in this regard was rejected by the special court for MP/MLA cases, George filed the criminal original petition in the high court.

George is the 20th accused in the gutkha scam, a CBI-investigated case relating to the alleged illegal manufacture and sale of banned gutkha products in Tamil Nadu, in which senior police and government officials are accused of facilitating the trade. Former AIADMK ministers C Vijayabaskar and BV Ramana, and retired IPS officer TK Rajendran are among the other accused.