Courts answerable to victims in murder cases: Madras HC

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has observed that the Courts are answerable to the victims in murder cases.

The observation was made while dismissing a petition filed by a gangster, Saba, alias Sabarathinam, seeking to suspend a 14-year jail term imposed on him in an NDPS case. Several other cases, including those on murder against him, were pending as he was not presented for trial by the police, fearing he would be released on bail by the court.

Justice B Pugalendhi made the significant remarks while hearing a petition filed by Saba to dismiss the sentence imposed by the Special Court for Essential Commodities and NDPS Act cases in Madurai in February 2024.

Saba is an A+ category history-sheeter and a notorious gang leader in Madurai. He allegedly leads an organised criminal gang in Madurai, where his rival is a gang from Vellaikalai. Out of the 23 pending cases of Saba, seven are of murder.

The court also noticed that the cases registered against him from 2015 to 2017 are still pending.

The court had ordered the IGP, South Zone, Madurai, and the Commissioner of Police, Madurai City, to file a report regarding the reasons for not holding trials against him.