Day after row, governor Arlekar asks people to tell him their issues

CHENNAI: A day after strong allegations regarding interference in administration, Governor R V Arlekar reiterated his stand, saying that people must not hesitate to come to Lok Bhavan to share their problems. “If you have any expectations from the Governor or the government, come and tell us. We can work together to resolve them. Do not hesitate to come to Lok Bhavan,” Arlekar added.

The governor’s fresh remarks came two days after his review meeting with district administration officials in Madurai over Vaigai river restoration created a political storm and strong pushback from Law Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar.

Speaking at the Tamil Nadu State Karyakarta Sammelan and the release of the English edition of Pilgrim of Samarasata organised by the De-notified Nomadic Tribes Development Council (All India) at the Lok Bhavan on Saturday, Arlekar said the Lok Bhavan would always remain open to those seeking justice and working for the welfare of the community.

He invited people working for the welfare of Denotified and Nomadic Tribes to approach Lok Bhavan with the problems faced by the community, assuring them that he would take up genuine issues with the state government.

Meanwhile, Minister for Law and Energy CTR Nirmal Kumar on Saturday reiterated that the governor should work within his limits and should not directly involve in the day-to-day matters of administration. “The governor must not make such statements just for the sake of politics or creating controversy,” he added.

To a question about the complaints of horse-trading to the governor against TVK, Nirmal Kumar said “They have resorted to this action, after they failed to purchase our MLAs.”