Defunct streetlights pose threat on Students Road in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: With most of the streetlights installed on Students Road not functioning, road users, especially people who regularly use the walking track for exercise and leisure, are put to inconvenience. Motorists and users of the walking track have urged the corporation to restore lights to ensure safety.
The walking track on Students Road runs parallel to the Uyyakondan canal. Developed under the Smart City project at Rs 1.9 crore in 2021, the 2.1-mile circuit was designed as a modern recreational space for the public. It includes landscaped pathways, open-air gym equipment, a children’s play area, modern LED streetlamps, granite seating benches, fish fountains, wheelchair-accessible paths, and even a Jallikattu memorial statue.
Hundreds of saplings which were planted along the stretch, have now grown into shade-giving trees, adding to the beauty of the walkway.
Every day, hundreds of people including students, office-goers, senior citizens, and fitness enthusiasts, use the track for walking, jogging, and exercising. Many also spend their evenings sitting and relaxing in the sit-out areas. However, residents said their daily activities have been affected due to the non-functional streetlights over the months. After sunset, large portions of the walkway remain in darkness, making it difficult and unsafe for visitors.
Also, some of the gym equipment have been damaged and rusted due to poor maintenance, and there is no lighting around the exercise zone. Consequently, many regular users have started avoiding the area during evening.
Residents have urged the Tiruchy City Corporation to take swift action to restore the lighting and ensure proper maintenance of the facilities.
B Madhu, a resident of Beema Nagar, told TNIE, “Every day I come here to walk in the morning and evening with my friends. This place gives me peace and freshness. But we have stopped coming after dark as the lack of proper lighting makes it unsafe in the evenings.”
Another resident from Woraiyur, C Arumugam, added, “This is one of the best walking tracks in the city, but poor maintenance is spoiling it. Now, the streetlights along the road are not functioning properly, and the situation has worsened. If the lights are restored and the equipment is repaired, it will be useful for us. Otherwise, this beautiful space will lose its purpose.”
A senior corporation official said, “We were not aware of this issue and will visit the site to take necessary steps.”