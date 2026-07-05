Defunct streetlights pose threat on Students Road in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: With most of the streetlights installed on Students Road not functioning, road users, especially people who regularly use the walking track for exercise and leisure, are put to inconvenience. Motorists and users of the walking track have urged the corporation to restore lights to ensure safety.

The walking track on Students Road runs parallel to the Uyyakondan canal. Developed under the Smart City project at Rs 1.9 crore in 2021, the 2.1-mile circuit was designed as a modern recreational space for the public. It includes landscaped pathways, open-air gym equipment, a children’s play area, modern LED streetlamps, granite seating benches, fish fountains, wheelchair-accessible paths, and even a Jallikattu memorial statue.

Hundreds of saplings which were planted along the stretch, have now grown into shade-giving trees, adding to the beauty of the walkway.

Every day, hundreds of people including students, office-goers, senior citizens, and fitness enthusiasts, use the track for walking, jogging, and exercising. Many also spend their evenings sitting and relaxing in the sit-out areas. However, residents said their daily activities have been affected due to the non-functional streetlights over the months. After sunset, large portions of the walkway remain in darkness, making it difficult and unsafe for visitors.