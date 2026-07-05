DMK, AIADMK urge governor Arlekar to stop poaching of MLAs by TVK

CHENNAI: DMK and AIADMK on Saturday separately met Governor R V Arlekar at the Lok Bhavan and submitted petitions alleging that the ruling TVK is luring opposition MLAs to switch sides with promises of money and power. Both parties also sought the governor’s intervention, alleging misuse of power by the ruling party and violations of constitutional norms.

DMK claimed that Nagercoil MLA S Austin was offered a ministerial berth of his choice if he joined the ruling party. It also alleged that Veppanahalli MLA P S Srinivasan was promised Rs 50 crore and the post of a board chairman to resign from the Assembly and switch to TVK.

The DMK delegation — comprising organising secretary R S Bharathi, MP P Wilson, MLA S Austin and former MLA E Paranthaman — in their memorandum also accused Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay of attempting to persuade two of its MLAs from Sirkazhi and Kadayanallur, who were elected on the Rising Sun symbol, to resign and recontest on the TVK symbol. The delegation referred to recent remarks made by MDMK general secretary Vaiko in support of its allegation.

The party also alleged that Tiruchendur MLA Anitha R Radhakrishnan was arrested in a defamation case and detained at the Thoothukudi SP’s office for nearly five hours. DMK alleged that he was pressured to resign as MLA and join TVK. The party also questioned the chief minister’s personal security arrangements. Speaking to reporters later, R S Bharathi accused the TVK government of concentrating on “horse trading” instead of governance.