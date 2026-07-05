DMK lists cases against ministers, says TVK engineering bypolls

CHENNAI: The DMK on Saturday accused the ruling TVK of adopting the “same methods” as those of the BJP in using official machinery and intimidation to bring opposition leaders under its fold.

“Even after 55 days in power, the TVK government, which does not care about administration, is plotting daily on what accusations to levy against the DMK and is staging a new story every day,” DMK leader I Paranthamen said during a press conference in Chennai.

Listing out the cases pending against various TVK ministers, the DMK leader criticised Law Minister Nirmal Kumar for resorting to personal attacks and body-shaming Anitha Radhakrishnan during a late-night press briefing. Paranthamen alleged that Nirmal Kumar himself faces a cheating and land-grabbing case. “In Usilampatti, a person named Ukrapandi has filed a ‘420’ (cheating) complaint and a land fraud complaint against this very law minister,” Paranthamen said.

He accused Minister and TVK General Secretary (Election Campaign Management) Aadhav Arjuna of issuing open criminal threats against opposition leaders and pushing a commercial agenda to legalise his family’s lottery business and privatise state-run Tasmac liquor shops.