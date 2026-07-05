Farmers bust illegal storage of subsidised urea in Coimbatore; police seize stock

COIMBATORE: Farmers of Thirumalaiyampalayam village on the outskirts of Coimbatore district busted an illegal storage, processing and transportation unit of central government-subsidised Neem-coated urea and found around 60 tonnes of fertiliser (Urea) stocked at a private godown near their farmlands.

KG Chavadi police seized the stock and have referred the case to other departments for further investigation.

Farmers alleged the fertiliser was intended for distribution under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Urvarak Pariyojana (PMBJP). However, a large quantity was brought in illegally from Bengaluru. After processing at the unit, it was allegedly transported to Kerala.

The incident occurred at Kommandamparai village of Thirumalaiyampalayam Town Panchayat, near the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border. The area is primarily agricultural where tomato, ladies' fingers, cowpeas and coconut is cultivated, depending heavily on groundwater. Police said the godown, owned by Asif K Ali, a native of Kerala, was set up on private farmland belonging to local farmer Balakrishnan.

Under the lease agreement, the godown was set up a few months ago with fertilisers being processed a month ago. "We initially thought it was a private establishment. But frequent arrival of trucks from Karnataka and other states triggered doubt," said P Krishnasamy, a local farmer.

"On Saturday, we blocked two trucks and questioned the drivers. They did not know about the processing, but said they were tasked to unload the material in Kerala. When we went inside, we found more than 3,000 bags of subsidised urea stocked and being processed into liquid and paste form," he added.