Governor Arlekar inaugurates two-day eye surgery conference in Chennai

CHENNAI: Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar inaugurated the two-day Indian Intraocular Implant and Refractive Surgery Convention 2026 (IIRSI), scientific conference on eye surgery on Saturday.

Speaking at the event hosted by Intraocular Implant and Refractive Society of India, Arlekar said though medical care today is advanced with the advent of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic procedures, the doctors should not forget what patients need is a human touch. They should treat the patient humanely. AI and all these technologies are there to serve humanity, he said.

Arlekar requested the doctors to understand and educate themselves on the developments in the field during the conference, and also see how these developments can benefit humanity.

Amar Agarwal, secretary general Intraocular Implant and Refractive Society of India, and chairman, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, said with scientific sessions, live surgeries, hands on training and interactions with international experts, the society aims to empower ophthalmologists with new knowledge and skills that translate into better patient outcomes.

IIRSI 2026 brought together over 2,000 ophthalmologists, surgeons, researchers, and experts from across globe.