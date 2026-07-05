Grooming turns costlier, hairdressers in Tiruchy raise service charges by 20 per cent

TIRUCHY: Getting a haircut in Tiruchy has become a costly affair, with the Tiruchy District Hairdressers Association revising service charges by around 20% after four years with effect from July 1, citing a sharp rise in operational expenses, shop rent, labour costs and increasing inflation.

The association, which represents over 500 salons in the city, said the revision comes four years after the previous hike in 2022, following the 2019 pandemic. The decision was taken unanimously at the association’s monthly meeting held in June after members said it had become difficult to continue operations without revising prices. Association secretary P Dharmalingam said the cost of running neighbourhood salons has increased substantially over the past four years. “Our trade licence fee has increased four-fold from Rs 200 to Rs 800. The prices of essential consumables have also risen sharply. For instance, a razor blade that earlier costed about Rs 1 now costs nearly Rs 3. Tissue paper rolls and professional grooming products are now two to three times more expensive than they were a few years ago. We absorbed these costs for a long time, but it is no longer financially viable as the general inflation is on rise due to West Asia war impact,” he said.

He said the revision was also necessitated by hikes in commercial electricity tariffs, shop rents and property taxes. “Following the revision of property tax by the corporation, many building owners have increased shop rents. Commercial electricity tariffs have also gone up, and we are paying charges similar to large commercial establishments. At the same time, customers today expect air-conditioned salons, making it almost impossible to run a business without installing air conditioners, which further increases electricity bills,” Dharmalingam added.