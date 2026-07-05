High-pressure ammonia removed from seafood processing plant in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: High-pressure ammonia stored in the main storage tanks of St Peter & Paul Seafood Export Private Limited seafood processing plant at Kannigaipair village in Tiruvallur district was successfully removed on Saturday.

Terming it the most critical phase of the evacuation operation, Collector S Kavitha said the gas plant’s main storage tanks had been successfully transferred through pipelines into transport tankers.

“The ammonia remaining in pipelines and valves would be moved back into the storage tanks overnight through a condensation process using compressors. On Sunday morning, the remaining gas in the storage tanks will be transferred to the transport tankers, which will then be sent to the supplier in Hosur. The total quantity of ammonia being removed is yet to be assessed,” she added.

Meanwhile, a minor Ammonia leak occurred while the authorities were removing the gas from the plant. Confirming it, a revenue official told TNIE it was immediately contained without any impact. Around 15 technical experts, along with officials from the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and other agencies are involved in the evacuation process. Ambulances, personnel from fire and rescue services personnel, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police, and revenue officials have been deployed at the site. A mobile ammonia detection laboratory is continuously monitoring the air quality in the area.

The collector said a detailed probe into the gas leak at the seafood plant on June 21 that left 18 migrant woman workers dead and dozens hospitalised will be conducted after preliminary studies and completing statutory procedures. She added the district administration and the police will soon review reopening at least one side of the road for traffic near the plant.