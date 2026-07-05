Locals oppose CCMC's proposed garbage transfer station in Ganapathi Managar

COIMBATORE: Strong opposition has emerged from residents of Ganapathi Managar in Wards 20 and 21 after the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) initiated work to establish a garbage transfer station near the overhead water tanks in the North Zone.
The proposed facility is part of the corporation's decentralised solid waste management plan under which one garbage transfer station is to be established in each of the city's five zones. Waste collected from nearly 20 wards in each zone will be brought to these centres for segregation before being transported to facilities such as Micro Composting Centres (MCCs), Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs), biogas plants and other processing units. The civic body identified a site near the overhead water tanks, close to the Sankara Eye Hospital, for the North Zone transfer station.
Residents argued that the location is surrounded by hospitals, residential neighbourhoods and two major overhead drinking water tanks with storage capacities of 24 lakh litres and 30 lakh litres. They expressed apprehension that foul odour, increased mosquito and fly breeding and the spread of disease-causing organisms could affect both patients and nearby residents. They also warned that any contamination near the water storage tanks could potentially impact drinking water supplied to several localities, including areas as far as Ondipudur.
"We are not against scientific waste management. But this is not the right location," said a resident who participated in the protest.
Another resident, Pugazhenthi said, "There are hospitals, homes and schools in this locality. Patients visiting the nearby eye hospital should not have to face unhygienic surroundings. The corporation should identify an alternative site."
As construction activity began, residents, along with Ward 21 Councillor Poongodi Somasundaram and Ward 20 Councillor Mariaraj, inspected the site and demanded that the work be stopped immediately. When officials remained firm on proceeding with the project, residents first staged a protest on Vilankurichi Road before intensifying their agitation with a road roko on the Sathyamangalam Highway on Saturday.
Police from the Saravanampatti station and corporation officials held talks with the protestors and asked the residents to meet CCMC Commissioner Katta Ravi Teja to discuss their grievances.
Ganapathi Managar Makkal Padhukappu Sangam Vice-President A Jayaseelan told TNIE that the commissioner had assured them that all work related to the proposed transfer station would be temporarily suspended. He also assured them that he would personally inspect the site next week before taking a final decision. Residents have temporarily withdrawn their protest.
Despite multiple attempts, CCMC Commissioner Katta Ravi Teja refused to respond to TNIE's calls for a comment on the issue.