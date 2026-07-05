Opposition goes to Governor Arlekar over presence of ‘outsiders’ at TVK cabinet meet

CHENNAI: All the major opposition parties in the state — DMK, AIADMK and BJP — made separate representations to Governor R V Arlekar on Saturday seeking action against the TVK government over John Arokiyasamy and Vishnu Reddy taking part in a recent cabinet meeting, alleging that they don’t hold any official government position.

BJP TN chief Nainar Nagenthran submitted two petitions to the governor seeking action against Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan. In the first petition, he alleged that the presence of the two persons at a recent cabinet meeting is a violation of oath of secrecy governing cabinet proceedings. The DMK in its petition alleged that Arokiyasamy and Reddy attended cabinet meetings, interfered in official work, and were functioning from the secretariat in violation of law.

The TVK, however, has rejected the charge. Both Arokiyasamy and Reddy have been appointed as special advisers to the CM and are no longer private entities, the party said.