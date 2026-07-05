Rebate scheme should continue for at least three more years: Tiruppur exporters

TIRUPPUR: Tiruppur exporters have requested the central government to continue the Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL) scheme for at least 3 years, with extension of benefits to exporters operating under advance authorisation, EOU and SEZ schemes.

A Board of Trade (BoT) meeting was held in New Delhi on July 3. Addressing the meeting, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal called on exporters to achieve the $1 trillion export target in FY 2026-27. He highlighted that India has concluded or operationalised Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with 38 countries, bringing nearly 65% of the developed world under India's FTA network and significantly expanding market access for Indian exporters. He urged all stakeholders to work towards achieving even higher exports.

During the meeting, A Sakthivel, chairman of AEPC, and KM Subramanian, president of Tiruppur Exporters' Association (TEA), submitted a comprehensive set of recommendations and requested the central government to enhance the Interest Subvention Scheme from 2.75% to 5%, with coverage extended to all exporters and removal of the annual cap. He also sought relief under the EPCG scheme by relaxing average export obligation requirements for exporters impacted by market disruptions, particularly those dependent on the US market and the creation of a dedicated Green Transformation Fund offering long-term soft loans for sustainability-related investments and ESG compliance.