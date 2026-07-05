SC man assaulted, wife abducted over inter-caste marriage in Tiruchy; three arrested

TIRUCHY: A seven-member gang allegedly assaulted and abused a 27-year-old man belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) community for marrying a woman from the Most Backward Class (MBC) community before abducting her near Maravanur in Tiruchy late on Saturday, police said.

The Manapparai police arrested three people in connection with the incident, rescued the woman and reunited her with her husband.

Efforts are under way to trace the remaining suspects.

The arrested accused were identified as P Murugesan (38), his brother P Prakash (28), both from Kattupatti village in Manapparai taluk, and M Malaisamy (29) from Mudukkupatti village in Marungapuri taluk.

They have been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

According to police, A Chithiravalli (26) is from Sithanatham village. She worked at a private plastics store in Manapparai owned by her brother-in-law, Murugesan.

She became acquainted with P Ajithkumar (27), and the two were in a relationship for about two-and-a-half years. Chithiravalli belongs to the MBC community, while Ajithkumar is from the SC community. When their relationship came to light, Chithiravalli's parents strongly opposed it.