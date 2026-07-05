Teachers across TN say questions in special TET Paper-I tough, out of syllabus

CHENNAI: Many teachers who appeared for the special Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) Paper-I on Saturday said the exam was tough and most of the questions were not based on the syllabus they were teaching. The test was conducted following a Supreme Court ruling that all teachers handling classes I to VIII must pass TET, including those appointed before the Right to Education (RTE) Act came into force.

Of the 61,386 teachers who had registered for Special TET Paper-I, nearly 97% appeared for the examination held at 222 centres across the state. TET Paper-I meant for teachers handling classes I to V carries 150 marks, with five sections — Child Development and Pedagogy, Language-I, English, Mathematics and Environmental Studies — carrying 30 marks each.

Speaking to TNIE, a majority of teachers said the Special TET Paper I was tougher than the regular TET conducted in December. Many said they had expected an easier paper considering they had to balance school work with exam preparation after a gap of several years.