TVK bid to destroy DMK won’t succeed: Ex-minister Anitha Radhakrishnan

THOOTHUKUDI: DMK MLA and former minister Anitha Radhakrishnan alleged that the police tried to intimidate him so that he joined the ruling party. Referring to the TVK, he also said its dream of destroying the DMK would never be fulfilled.

Speaking to media persons after appearing before the Tiruchendur Judicial Magistrate Court on Saturday, Radhakrishnan alleged that the police had attempted to lodge him in jail, but the court granted him conditional bail. He had appeared before the court, along with two sureties from his native village, as required by the bail process. He was granted bail on Friday. Radhakrishnan was arrested on Friday over his scandalous remarks against Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. Radhakrishnan also said he was disappointed that he could not see DMK president MK Stalin who left for London.The DMK leadership would decide the next course of action after consulting legal experts, he added.

When asked about the cases registered against former DMK ministers, including EV Velu and Senthil Balaji, he said such actions would not weaken the DMK.

He also alleged that the ruling government was afraid of the BJP.