Vaigai Selvan, Jagathratchagan’s son join TVK

CHENNAI: Stating that time would decide AIADMK’s future, former AIADMK minister Vaigai Selvan, who joined TVK on Saturday and interacted with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Saturday, said Vijay had filled the political space once occupied by AIADMK.

Selvan, who joined TVK at its headquarters on Saturday, said he and several others had been looking for a leader who could guide Tamil Nadu with compassion and vision. He said Vijay spent nearly two hours interacting with the new entrants, patiently listening to their views and welcoming them warmly. “He listened even to differing opinions and was ready to discuss public issues in detail. Tamil Nadu needs such a leader at this stage,” Selvan said.

Former minister C Vijayabaskar, who joined TVK two days back, said Vijay’s leadership had influenced his decision to join the ruling party. Vijayabaskar rejected criticism from the opposition over leaders with pending cases joining TVK and said such allegations were politically motivated. He said the cases were in courts and that those facing them were ready to fight them legally.

Sandheep Anand, son of former DMK union minister S Jagathratchagan, former MLA Kalairajan and others also joined the party on Saturday.