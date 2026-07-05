Veeravanallur double murder: Three suspects held

TIRUNELVELI: Three persons have been arrested over the murder of a father and his five-year-old son near Veeravanallur last Thursday. Meanwhile, police, including Armed Reserve personnel, are still stationed in the Moolachi village. The arrested persons are: Mahendran, alias Mahesh (29) and Kumar, alias Kokki Kumar (23), residents of Moolachi village; and Muthu Selvan (29) of Oorkaadu village.

Police added that efforts are underway to trace and arrest the remaining accused, who are believed to be part of the same gang involved in the attack. The arrests were made by special teams formed by Superintendent of Police Viswesh Balasubramaniam. The special teams also questioned several suspects at undisclosed locations as part of the investigation.

Sources said that the police have named more than 10 people in the FIR. The family of the murdered persons — C Kalimuthu (40) and his son K Jayaraj (5) of Moolachi village — have refused to receive their bodies as they demanded the arrest of all culprits involved in the crime. The bodies are currently kept in the morgue of the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH).

Kalimuthu’s 15-year-old son K Chinnadurai, who sustained injuries in Thursday’s attack, is undergoing treatment at the same hospital. The murder case has been registered by the Veeravanallur police.