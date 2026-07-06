After initial bonhomie, tensions emerge between governor and TVK govt

CHENNAI: Barely four months after R V Arlekar took charge as governor of Tamil Nadu, the initial bonhomie between the Lok Bhavan and TVK government appears to be giving way to fresh friction, with both sides staking out their positions on the constitutional role of the governor.

Arlekar assumed office on March 12 after R N Ravi was transferred to West Bengal, ending a four-and-a-half-year tenure marked by frequent confrontations with the state government. His initial months in office were largely cordial, with even the customary governor’s address to the Assembly passing without controversy.

The relationship, however, appeared to sour over the past week after Arlekar, during a visit to Madurai, said the Lok Bhavan would have to intervene to ensure the restoration of the Vaigai river. His subsequent review meeting with district officials drew a sharp response from the government.

Electricity and Law Minister C T R Nirmal Kumar said the governor had no authority to review state departments or interfere in the functioning of an elected government, warning that any such intervention would be strongly opposed.