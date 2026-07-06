Chairperson and two members resign from TNRERA

CHENNAI: Retired IAS officer Shiv Das Meena, chairperson of the Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TNRERA), a body to regulate and promote transparency, accountability and efficiency in the real estate sector in Tamil Nadu, resigned from his post. L Subramanian and C Sukumar, members of the authority, have also resigned.

Sources said they have relinquished their posts, citing personal reasons. However, there are speculations that they have resigned upon the state government’s insistence. Meena and two others could not be reached for comments. After the TVK government assumed office, many political appointees, including the State Planning Commission executive vice chairman, resigned their posts.

Significantly, Meena is the second former chief secretary to be appointed to TNRERA after K Gnanadesikan in February 2024. The development has once again drawn attention to long-standing concerns over staffing and institutional capacity within the real estate regulator.