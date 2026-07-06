DMK will continue to stand by Muslims, says Udhayanidhi Stalin

CHENNAI: DMK youth wing secretary and Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday asserted that the party would continue to stand by the Muslim community, accusing the ruling dispensation of creating a “political disaster” in the state.

Speaking at the wedding of Sameena Sabriyath, granddaughter of DMK headquarters secretary Thuraimugam K Gaja, and Hanif Khan at Thiruverkadu, Udhayanidhi said the bond between DMK and the Muslim community could never be broken despite political attempts to weaken it.

“Some people have left us, but all of you have remained firm, saying you will always stand with the DMK. No one can separate the relationship between the Muslim community and DMK,” he said.

Without naming the ruling TVK, Udhayanidhi called the present situation a “political disaster” and said the DMK, under party president M K Stalin, would stand with the people and recover Tamil Nadu.

The opposition leader also used the occasion to highlight the long association of Thuraimugam Gaja with the DMK. Recalling that Gaja had contested against former CM M Karunanidhi from the Harbour constituency in the 1989 Assembly election as an AIADMK candidate, Udhayanidhi said Gaja had congratulated Karunanidhi even before the completion of counting and later joined the DMK.

He said Gaja has since served the party for nearly four decades and has been its headquarters secretary since 2003.