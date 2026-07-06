Expansion of Mettupalayam-Avinashi Road marred by waterlogging issues

COIMBATORE: The recently expanded four-lane Mettupalayam-Avinashi Road, undertaken to improve traffic flow and connectivity, has come under criticism after rainwater accumulated at several locations, rendering parts of the road unusable and raising concerns over construction quality.
The 38-km stretch, which connects Mettupalayam and Avinashi via Annur, was earlier a two-lane road that frequently witnessed heavy traffic congestion. To ease vehicle movement, the Tamil Nadu government sanctioned `115 crore for widening the road into a four-lane carriageway.
The project has been divided between two contractors. While one contractor is handling the Avinashi-Annur section, the other is responsible for the Annur-Mettupalayam stretch.
Residents and motorists say the Avinashi-Annur section has been completed to a satisfactory standard, with rainwater draining efficiently even during recent showers. However, the newly laid Annur-Mettupalayam section has developed serious waterlogging issues.
Rainwater has reportedly accumulated at six locations, including Pongalur, Kumaran Kundru and Therampalayam. Locals allege that adequate drainage channels have not been provided to carry away stormwater.
The standing water has already begun to damage portions of the newly laid road. As a safety measure, authorities earlier placed barricades at the affected stretches. Residents have expressed disappointment that a project involving an investment of several crores has failed to deliver its intended benefits.
The public and motorists have urged the Highways Department to immediately construct proper stormwater drainage facilities and rectify the defects to prevent further deterioration of the road. Meanwhile, the highways department officials have said that necessary action would be taken.