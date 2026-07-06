Expansion of Mettupalayam-Avinashi Road marred by waterlogging issues

COIMBATORE: The recently expanded four-lane Mettupalayam-Avinashi Road, undertaken to improve traffic flow and connectivity, has come under criticism after rainwater accumulated at several locations, rendering parts of the road unusable and raising concerns over construction quality.

The 38-km stretch, which connects Mettupalayam and Avinashi via Annur, was earlier a two-lane road that frequently witnessed heavy traffic congestion. To ease vehicle movement, the Tamil Nadu government sanctioned `115 crore for widening the road into a four-lane carriageway.

The project has been divided between two contractors. While one contractor is handling the Avinashi-Annur section, the other is responsible for the Annur-Mettupalayam stretch.