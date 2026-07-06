Farmers, PMK urge TN govt to convene meet on Mekedatu

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu All Farmers’ Associations Coordination Committee and the PMK on Sunday urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to immediately take political and legal steps to prevent Karnataka from expediting steps for building a dam at Mekedatu across the Cauvery river. The steps should include convening a meeting of the farmers associations as well as political parties to discuss the next course of action.

P R Pandian, president, TN Farmers’ Associations Coordination Committee, on Sunday said that Karnataka has carried out visible preparations for the proposed Mekedatu dam project, including survey works, besides embedding iron rods in the rocky riverbed to demarcate the proposed construction site.

Explaining what he witnessed at the proposed site in Karnataka’s Kanakapura region, Pandian told TNIE that a new flight of stairs has been constructed to provide access from the foothill road to the riverbed, around 150ft below at the site chosen for building the dam. Pandian said that in 2024 itself, Karnataka farmers opposed the Mekedatu dam since it would affect irrigation in another part of the state, but the present government is still going ahead with this project for “selfish reasons”.