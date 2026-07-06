Five years since order, six TN cities await own urban development authority

CHENNAI: Despite the issuance of orders and allocation of funds, Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem, Tiruchy, Tiruppur and Hosur have been waiting for about five years for constitution of their own urban development authority (UDA) that could provide the fast-growing cities the institutional muscle to plan ring roads, satellite towns and large infrastructure projects.

Tamil Nadu currently has only one such authority, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), while the rest of the state falls under the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), which operates through local planning authorities (LPA). LPAs are nothing but regional offices with powers only to issue planning permissions and has no mandate to implement infrastructure projects.

On August 13, 2021, the government announced UDAs for Madurai, Coimbatore, Tirupur and Hosur, with Salem and Tiruchy added subsequently. Within months, a government order constituting the Coimbatore Urban Development Authority (CUDA) was issued in November 2021, with separate orders following for the other cities. The Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act, 1971, was also amended in 2022 to formally enable the creation of UDAs, with powers equivalent to those of the CMDA.