Four die as mini-lorry rams tractor tipper, eight injured in TN

CUDDALORE: Four persons, including three women, were killed and eight others sustained injuries when a mini-lorry packed with agricultural labourers rammed into a tractor tipper on the Chennai-Kumbakonam National Highway near Panruti in Cuddalore district on Sunday.

According to sources, the vehicle was carrying 12 labourers, including six women, from Vegakollai village in Kurinjipadi taluk, who were heading to Korathi after collecting casuarina branches for a sapling production centre.

The deceased were identified as S Rani (60), S Sathya (32), residents of Venkatapettai, G Gandhimathi (55) of Ayipettai and R Ravi (58) of Kurinjipadi. Eight others, who suffered severe injuries, are undergoing treatment at the Panruti Government Hospital.

The driver, M Chandrakumar (25) of Chathiram, was at the wheel when the vehicle rear-ended the tractor tipper laden with cashew wood logs near Pannikankuppam.