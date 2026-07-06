Gusts prompt TNPDCL to identify weak power poles

TIRUICHY: With wind speeds touching 40-50 kmph in Tiruchy over the past week, triggering the collapse of electricity poles, trees and scaffolding at several locations, the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) has begun identifying weak and damaged electricity poles to prevent accidents and minimise weather-related power disruptions.

According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Tiruchy has been experiencing strong surface winds, between 30 kmph and 50 kmph, over the past week. This has led to multiple incidents, including the collapse of 18 electricity poles across agricultural fields near Lalgudi on Friday after their rusted bases reportedly gave way.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported as noone was working in the fields then. The incident disrupted power supply for several hours in Abishekapuram, Paramasivapuram, Srinivasapuram, Nannimangalam and nearby villages.

A senior TNPDCL official told TNIE that the district has 498 feeders, and officials have been instructed to inspect vulnerable infrastructure across all sections. “Most of the issues involve insulator failures and weak poles. We have directed field officials to identify vulnerable poles and replace them in phases over the next three months before the onset of monsoon,” the official said.