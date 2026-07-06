IIT Madras finds Mamallan dam proposal ‘hydrologically feasible’

CHENNAI: The IIT Madras has found that the proposed Mamallan (Kovalam sub-basin) reservoir is hydrologically feasible to store 1.655 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of rainwater, while recommending several refinements to strengthen flood modelling, hydraulic design and operational planning before implementation.

The findings are part of the technical evaluation submitted along with the Tamil Nadu government’s additional counter-affidavit before the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal in the challenge against the project.

The proposed reservoir, spread over 17.71 sq km with a storage depth of three metres, is designed to store 1.655 TMC in a single filling and an annual storage of 2.25 TMC.

According to the report, it would augment groundwater recharge, help check seawater intrusion and supply up to 170 million litres a day (MLD) of drinking water for nearly nine months every year.

The technical evaluation was prepared by Soumendra Nath Kuiry, associate professor, department of civil engineering, IIT Madras, and S A Sannasiraj, professor, department of ocean engineering, IIT Madras, following a joint site inspection with water resources department (WRD) officials.

The report notes that the proposed coastal reservoir has an overall catchment area of 414.08 sq km, of which 296.42 sq km is intercepted through a cascade of 69 irrigation tanks, while the remaining 117.66 sq km forms the free catchment feeding the reservoir.