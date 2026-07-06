Improve amenitiesat stadium: Harur residents

DHARMAPURI: Residents of Harur have urged the district administration to take steps to improve amenities in the Harur sports stadium. With hundreds of people visiting the stadium on a daily basis, the lack of restrooms, clean drinking water and poor sanitation has irked residents.

The Harur stadium is a popular local sports and fitness hub managed by the Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department located at the heart of the Harur municipality. The stadium features a 400-metre mud athletic track, a concrete basketball court, and a volleyball court.

Sports athletes, police and military aspirants gather here daily for training and hundreds of elderly people also use it for walks, etc. But, the stadium lacks basic amenities like restrooms, clean drinking water and sanitation.

Speaking to TNIE, B Ganapathi from Harur said,