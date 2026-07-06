Moolachi double murder: Four more arrested

THOOTHUKUDI: Four more suspects have been arrested over the brutal murder of a man and his five-year-old-son of Moolachi village last week over a long-standing feud.

The total arrest in the case has gone up to seven. Manikandan (30), Rajadurai (30), Muthupattan, alias Pattu Raja, (20) and Mahalingam (24) of Moolachi were arrested by a special team of police on Sunday.

The other day, three suspects Mahendran, alias Mahesh (29), Kumar, alias Kokki Kumar, (23) and Muthuselvan (29) were arrested.

Meanwhile, the family of the two murdered persons — Kalimuthu (40) and his son K Jeyaraj (5) — continued their refusal to accept the bodies, demanding the arrest of all the suspects involved in the crime.

The murders occurred at Vallathu Natham village on Thursday. Kalimuthu’s elder son who was injured in the attack by an armed gang has been admitted to the Tirunelveli medical college hospital.