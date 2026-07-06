Politicians must reach out to students more: Kamal Haasan

Stating that he was “unofficially” barred from speaking at educational institutions, he said, “I follow the ideals of Periyar and Anna and do not treat politics as a profession. Because public service is the responsibility of every citizen, students must play an active role in eliminating corruption instead of merely complaining about it. The best way to begin is my practising honesty in your lives.”

He also said he had not entered politics merely to contest elections and expressed confidence that MNM would endure for 100 years. He urged students to question politicians and their way of conducting politics, warning that those who ignore it would eventually be affected by it.

Highlighting the advent of technology, he said there was no need to fear artificial intelligence, describing it as a major opportunity that would benefit every field. However, he stated that too much dependence on AI will lead to depletion of the planet, as every query on AI consumes several hundred litres of water.