Rs 35-crore bribe to TVK MLA: Driver of accused arrested; total arrests now at nine

CHENNAI: Triplicane police have arrested one more person on Sunday in connection with the alleged Rs 35-crore bribery bid and intimidation targeting Uthangarai TVK MLA N Ilaiyaraja. With this, the total number of arrests in this case has climbed up to nine.

According to police, the arrested man was identified as Krishnan (33). He was working as the driver for one of the accused, Thirunavukkarasu (45), who was arrested on Wednesday along with two others, Naresh (40) and Thiyagarajan (40).

The following day, police arrested five more persons, and included the names of ex-minister V Senthil Balaji and his brother V Ashok Kumar. On Saturday, police issued summons to the two of them at their residence in Karur and asked them to appear for an inquiry on Monday.