TN families say kids excluded for want of parents’ death certificate

CHENNAI: Children otherwise found eligible to enrol under the government’s Anbu Karangal largely lose out on inclusion under the scheme due to the absence of stipulated documents like death certificates of their parents, TNIE has found.

Murugan (52), an autorickshaw driver raising his late relative’s three children, said their mother died by suicide in 2011 and their alcoholic father passed away near Perungalathur in 2017. Although the family identified his body and performed the final rites, they never obtained an official death certificate. As we are not in touch with the family of the children’s mother, we doubt whether her death certificate was obtained, he added.

Murugan said he has been trying in vain to secure the death certificate of the children’s father for the past 1.5 years. “Parent-less children should get the scheme benefits, but I could not enrol them because of this missing document. Their school has also tried to help us, but the application is yet to be approved,” he added.

Teachers in Chennai schools told TNIE that such cases are not isolated. They said many children are also left in the care of their grandparents or relatives after both parents separate or abandon them. Though these children also face vulnerabilities similar to those who have lost their parents, they are excluded from the scheme, they added.