TN govt mulls extending free ride for women to more buses

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu transport department has estimated that around 28 lakh additional women could benefit from the state’s free bus travel scheme each day if it is extended to cover all bus services, barring air-conditioned, non-AC sleeper and premium services.

Sources from the transport department told TNIE that the state is studying the implementation of Karnataka’s Shakti Scheme, which offers free travel for women in around 26,000 buses — the largest such network in the country — excluding premium, AC, luxury and non-AC sleeper services.

“If a similar model is adopted in TN, nearly 28 lakh more women are expected to use the scheme. This would increase the total number of beneficiaries who avail free travel in government buses per day from the present 1.31 crore (all concessional commuters combined) to about 1.59 crore,” a senior official said.

The free travel scheme for women is currently available only in around 7,300 ordinary buses, benefiting nearly 70 lakh women every day. If the scheme is extended on the lines of Karnataka’s, it would also cover about 7,600 mofussil buses operated by the six Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) divisions, and 500 semi-sleeper buses of the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC). As a result, the total number of buses offering free travel for women would increase from about 7,300 to approximately 15,400.

“The decision on including city deluxe or any other category of buses has not been taken yet,” clarified the official. The transport department has begun analysing reservation data from SETC and TNSTC services to estimate the average fare per woman commuter in mofussil and SETC buses.