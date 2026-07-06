TWAD board to hand over Pillur scheme three operations to CCMC

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board has initiated the process of handing over the operation and maintenance (O&M) of the Pillur Scheme 3 drinking water supply project to the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), as the former's O&M period ended several months ago.

The Rs 779-crore Pillur-III scheme, commissioned in 2024, supplies around 178 million litres of drinking water (MLD) every day to several parts of Coimbatore city. The project was executed by the TWAD Board, which has been operating and maintaining the scheme for more than a year.

Coimbatore receives drinking water from the Siruvani and Pillur reservoirs, as well as the Aliyar dam. Water from the Pillur dam is distributed through Pillur-I, Pillur-II, Pillur-III and the Kavundampalayam-Vadavalli-Veerakeralam (KVV) Combined Water Supply Scheme.

At present, the TWAD Board manages the operation and maintenance of Pillur-I and Pillur-III, while the civic body is responsible for Pillur-II.

Officials said the civic body had earlier sought additional time to take over the project, citing Assembly election-related work and other administrative commitments. With the elections now over, the TWAD Board has formally written to the corporation to begin the transfer process.

CCMC Commissioner Katta Ravi Teja, who recently inspected the facilities at the Pillur dam, has proposed constituting a technical committee to carry out a comprehensive inspection of the scheme before it is formally taken over.

Following the inspection, a report will be submitted to the Director of Municipal Administration (DMA). The transfer is expected to be completed in August after obtaining approval from the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) department's secretary.