Two chemical units in Kovai sealed for hoarding subsidised fertiliser

COIMBATORE: Two illegal chemical units at Thirumalaiyampalayam in Coimbatore were sealed after they were found to be procuring large quantities of subsidised urea, processing it into a paste and transporting it to Kerala. The department also recommended to the district administration that the units be suspended, said sources.

Officials said the units were obtaining neem-coated urea, meant for farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Urvarak Pariyojana in Karnataka, and converting it into formaldehyde resin.

The resin is used as a strong and cost-effective adhesive and binder in plywood, automobile and electrical component manufacturing. With plywood units in Kerala needing such binding material in bulk, the operators were illegally diverting urea from Karnataka and processing it in border areas of Coimbatore for easy transport to Kerala.