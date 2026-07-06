Veerapandian says he would welcome jobs for Karur victims' families on humanitarian grounds

TIRUCHY: CPI State Secretary M Veerapandian on Monday said he would welcome any decision to provide government jobs, on humanitarian grounds, to the families of the 41 people killed in the Karur stampede, even as the legal proceedings continue.

"The legal proceedings in the Karur tragedy should take their own course. At the same time, if the TVK government provides a government job to one member of each bereaved family on humanitarian grounds, I would welcome such a decision," said Veerapandian while speaking to reporters ahead of the CPI State Executive Committee and district secretaries' meeting in Tiruchy.

He urged the Karnataka government to immediately release Cauvery water, citing the worsening drinking water crisis and distress faced by farmers in Tamil Nadu, and called upon the State government to waive agricultural loans in full, "The Union government should not remain a silent spectator to the Mekedatu dam project. Construction of the dam will affect relations between the two States," he added.

Veerapandian said the government could take time to fulfil its election promises, but there should be no compromise on law and order or the safety of women and children. He called for strict action against offenders and urged political parties and the public to work together to prevent crime.

Condemning Governor RV Arlekar's review meeting in Madurai, he alleged that it amounted to interference in the functioning of an elected government.

Announcing the CPI's nationwide agitation against price rise, Veerapandian said the party would organise a padayatra from August 6 to 15, public meetings in district headquarters on August 16, and a rally in New Delhi on September 1, expected to draw around two lakh participants. Two trains carrying party cadres from Tamil Nadu would travel to the national capital.

Referring to political defections, he said horse-trading was an inevitable feature of a capitalist society and urged people to support Left parties to safeguard democracy.